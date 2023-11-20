SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.27/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.94/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $2.16/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.27/g on Monday. The national average is down 25.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

November 20, 2022: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

November 20, 2021: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 20, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 20, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

November 20, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 20, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

November 20, 2014: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

November 20, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.39/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.45/g.

Connecticut- $3.35/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.41/g.

Hartford- $3.26/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3. In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving. The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”