SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have fallen to an average of $3.64/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.34/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.75/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g.

Connecticut- $3.76/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g.

Hartford- $3.73/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

August 28, 2022: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 28, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 28, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

August 28, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 28, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 28, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

August 28, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 28, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

August 28, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 28, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”