SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.65/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.34/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Monday was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.77/g on Monday. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

September 5, 2022: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

September 5, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 5, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 5, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

September 5, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 5, 2017: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 5, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 5, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

September 5, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

September 5, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.73/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g.

Connecticut- $3.75/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.76/g.

Hartford- $3.71/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact on gas prices. With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices. However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September.”