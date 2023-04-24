SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 12.3 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.42/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.19/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.64/g on Monday. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

April 24, 2022: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 24, 2021: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2020: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 24, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

April 24, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 24, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 24, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

April 24, 2014: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

April 24, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.42/g, up 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33/g.

Connecticut- $3.54/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/g.

Hartford- $3.50/g, up 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.43/g.

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”