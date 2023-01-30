SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Springfield have risen 12.8 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.34/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.08/g, and the most expensive station was $3.55/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen to 9.7 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.49/g on Monday. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 30, 2022: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

January 30, 2021: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

January 30, 2020: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 30, 2019: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 30, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 30, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 30, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

January 30, 2015: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

January 30, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

January 30, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.40/g, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

Connecticut- $3.32/g, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

Hartford- $3.30/g, up 10.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/g.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5.”