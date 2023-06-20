SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 2.6 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.43/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.19/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.94/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.56/g on Tuesday. The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.46/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.48/g.

Connecticut- $3.58/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.58/g.

Hartford- $3.56/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.54/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

June 20, 2022: $4.90/g (U.S. Average: $4.97/g)

June 20, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 20, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 20, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 20, 2018: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

June 20, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 20, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 20, 2015: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 20, 2014: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 20, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil’s rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We’ll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We’re also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up.”