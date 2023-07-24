SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 3.4 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.46/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.21/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.82/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.55/g on Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 78.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

July 24, 2022: $4.26/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

July 24, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 24, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 24, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 24, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 24, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 24, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

July 24, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

July 24, 2014: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

July 24, 2013: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.48/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g.

Connecticut- $3.60/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.56/g.

Hartford- $3.58/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.52/g.

“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean. For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss-up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”