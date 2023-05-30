SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 7.6 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.40/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.18/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.73/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.55/g on Monday. The national average is down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 105.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

May 30, 2022: $4.59/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 30, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 30, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

May 30, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

May 30, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 30, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 30, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 30, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 30, 2014: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

May 30, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.45/g, up 7.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.38/g.

Connecticut- $3.59/g, up 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g.

Hartford- $3.55/g, up 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.45/g.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development. While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we’re still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark. In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there’s a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress in the weeks ahead, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer.”