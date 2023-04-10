SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 7.9 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.22/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.94/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.57/g on Monday. The national average is up 13.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

April 10, 2022: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $4.10/g)

April 10, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 10, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

April 10, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

April 10, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 10, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 10, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

April 10, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 10, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

April 10, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.26/g, up 7.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/g.

Connecticut- $3.36/g, up 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/g.

Hartford- $3.32/g, up 11.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance is behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”