SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 9.1 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.65/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.34/g, and the most expensive station was $3.89/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.70/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.79/g on Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.71/g, up 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.60/g.

Connecticut- $3.75/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.72/g.

Hartford- $3.73/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

August 7, 2022: $4.14/g (U.S. Average: $4.01/g)

August 7, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

August 7, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 7, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 7, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 7, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 7, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 7, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

August 7, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 7, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago. Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”