SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s 2nd annual public Graffiti Jam featuring more than 20 artists is being held on Saturday.

The Graffiti Jam is a live, free painting event showcasing 23 graffiti artists from the greater Springfield region, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The artists will paint directly onto the interior walls of Gasoline Alley in Springfield, and the public will be able to watch them work.

According to the news release, the organizers of the Graffiti Jam see the event as an opportunity to show graffiti as a form of art and is appreciated by people from all walks of life in Springfield and all over the world. Joe Sibilia, the owner of Gasoline Alley, is hosting the event.

“Art is a reflection of the soul. Any time a person can express themselves in art, the soul is nourished. It’s humbling and exciting to witness the energy, creativity, and inspiration when artists gather together to express themselves. It transcends the day-to-day and lifts the spirit. We are honored to host our local artists,” Sibilia said.

Graffiti Jam, which is sponsored by the Springfield Cultural Council, is on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Gasoline Alley.