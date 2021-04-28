Springfield’s Greenleaf Community Center to administer J&J vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Friday, Greenleaf Community Center in Springfield will begin vaccination appointments in efforts to get the city’s most vulnerable vaccinated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the site and is available only to Springfield residents.

As of April 25, the CDC and FDA have updated their recommended use of the J&J vaccine after a temporary pause. People with questions about the J&J vaccine are asked to contact their doctor.

Residents can register at the city’s website and click on “schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.” Make sure to have your insurance card ready when registering.

According to Health & Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, these neighborhood vaccination sites are key to get shots into arms and to reach Springfield residents who may not be able to travel to the mass vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall.