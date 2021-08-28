Springfield’s Holy Redeemer Cathedral annual community celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop Leonard Naylor of Springfield’s Holy Redeemer Cathedral Saturday continued the annual community celebration he began 27 years ago.

The welcome mat was out for everyone in the Prospect Street area, to come and enjoy a meal and join in the festivities. Bishop Naylor told 22News, it’s a privilege to be in a position where he can have such a positive effect on so many lives.

“Oh, it feels good, a blessing from the lord and I feel honored and I feel humbled that good would just recognize me to help other people,” he said.

Meals were served and social services were made available. The long-running event highlighted Bishop Naylor’s own service to the community. He was ordained as a church leader thirty years ago.