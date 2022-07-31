SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re living in difficult times. With inflation and the still noticeable pandemic, the number of western Massachusetts families facing food insecurity has spiraled, putting added pressure on food banks and pantries to meet their needs.

Sunday wasn’t the first time the Hot Table Restaurants in Springfield and across the region have opened their doors with a specific mission in mind. Turning over every dollar their customers spend to an agency providing groceries to families in need. The amount of money Hot Table raised Sunday could be substantial.

“Last year we raised $28,000,” said John Devoie, a co-founder of Hot Table. “It helped the western Massachusetts and Worcester County and Connecticut food sharing because we have more restaurants in Massachusetts than Connecticut.”

Devoie told 22News this is the second consecutive year they’ve opened on Sunday, their traditional day off to raise money to help families in need. Even since last year, Springfield food pantries have reported an ever increasing number of people who find themselves unable to afford to buy the food to feed their families.

Devoie added, “It’s a privilege, it’s easy for us because we have a lot of guests. They’re very loyal. It’s a very small way to give back in return.”

In year’s past, Hot Table has donated a large portion of one day’s sales to enable the Grey House to provide food to families in Springfield’s North End. A commitment that continues to this day helping people during troubling times.