SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s International Charter School prepared a very special send-off for a high achieving student athlete on Saturday.

Before Michaela Denson enters Harvard in the fall, Charter school educators saluted her at an event Saturday afternoon. Michaela excels both in the classroom and as an athlete in track and field. She told 22News what this event meant to her.

“I just want to thank everyone who’s helped me come this far and being successful,” she expressed. “I’m psyched, I’m prepared to go and work with the track and field team, that would be nice.”

Michaela is also the top math student in her class, along with a member in the National Honor Society and she’s also qualified to compete in national track and field championships.