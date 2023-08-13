SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special mass will be held on Sunday followed by an Italian feast in Springfield.

According to a news release from Springfield Italians, a special mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, which will be followed by a procession with a statue of Mary carried from the church through neighborhood streets, to the Mt. Carmel Parish Center.

Then at 4:00 p.m., there will be The Italian Feast, Maria SS Dell’Assunta, which is open to the public and will have food, music, and remarks. The dinner will be held at the Parish Center. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and Hampden County District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni will be at the dinner.

Dinner tickets are $30 a person, and to purchase tickets, visit www.springfielditalians.com.

This celebration is a staple of the celebration of the region’s Italian heritage. No one knows when the last event was held by the Assunta Society, but organizers have noted that it might have been 40 years or more ago.