Springfield’s Italian Cultural Center honors veterans with ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Veterans Day ceremony in Springfield honored the brave and dedicated veterans at the Italian-American Veterans Memorial Monument.

It was a small ceremony with a big impact honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The ceremony was held at the Italian-American Veterans Memorial Monument located in the South End in Springfield.

Mayor Domemic Sarno joined the Italian Cultural Center’s Co-President Charles Becker, along with other leaders to show their respects to all the Italian veterans who served. A handful of veterans themselves came to the ceremony, watching the Italian flag fly high above the memorial.

“We want to lay a wreath with the mayor, Mayor Domenic Sarno, to really show our appreciation of this South End, of this monument. I just want to thank you to all the veterans on this Veterans Day and not to forget any veterans today,” said Becker.

That Italian-American memorial was defaced back in June. Mayor Sarno had denounced those actions and ordered restoration immediately after it happened. The memorial features a monument of Christopher Columbus and bears the names of Italian-Americans residents of Springfield who served for the United States in wartime.