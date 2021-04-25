Springfield’s JCC helps make bikes accessible to children with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The special needs department at the Springfield Jewish Community Center helps children with disabilities ride a bike.

Sunday, the JCC hosted its annual Project RIDE “Tune-Up Day” making a bike ride accessible for children who might otherwise find this form of recreation inaccessible.

Project RIDE stands for Recreation-Independence-Development-and-Equipment.

Program Director Tina Edwards told 22News, “The testimonials we’ve gotten from parents, families, kids, caregivers, and our riders have proven tremendous. To see a kid kick-off on a trike, for the first time is really incredible.”

This program is now in its 14th year providing children and young adults who have special needs with bicycles and tricycles specially modified to meet their needs.