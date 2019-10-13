Springfield’s Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum celebrates one hundred years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s newest museum celebrated a decade of history.

The Lyman and Merrie Wood museum of Springfield History celebrated alongside the 100th anniversary of the Rolls Royce Factory.

Festivities included a tour of the museum’s automobile collection and a book signing by Friendly’s Ice Cream co-founder Prestley Blake.

The event served as a rewarding reminder of the hard work it took through the museum’s first decade.

Kay Simpson, President of Springfield Museums, told 22News “We are just so excited that this museum is having a moment to honor all of the work that went into it and share what it means to the community with all of the poeple the donors the supporters who helped bring it to fruition.”

The wood museum will debut a new interactive exhibit on October 26 detailing the history of candy.