Springfield’s Main Street illuminated with decorative lights display

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you head to downtown Springfield at night, you’ll notice some brand new lights illuminating Main Street.

A small crowd of people were outside of MGM Springfield early Monday evening to celebrate the new decorative lights on full display. The lights are strung from MGM and stretch across to other buildings on Main Street, a similar sight seen in other areas in downtown Springfield, like Worthington Street.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News the lights help beautify the city and have become popular among residents. “People just love seeing the lights. They are enjoying the night life, the amenities, and restaurants, and there are more to come.”

Mayor Sarno adds that he hopes to add more decorative lights in other parts of downtown as well.