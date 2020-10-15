Springfield’s MassMutual Center to host 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A big economic boost is coming to downtown Springfield.

The MassMutual Center will host the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional for the first time ever. This is in conjunction with AIC and Umass Amherst.

The two-day series will feature four teams with the winners advancing to the Frozen Four, the NCAA hockey championship in St. Paul, Minnesota. AIC’s Interim Athletic Director told 22News the school is looking forward to advancing the history of hockey at AIC and in Springfield.

Jessica Chapin told 22News, “It’s awesome even though it’s down the road in the future it’s another goal for our team to strive for to get to the NCAA Championship and get to play on home ice that would be pretty special.”

Providence Rhode Island, Sioux Falls South Dakota, and Maryland Heights Missouri were also selected as regional sites in 2024.