Springfield commemorates World AIDS Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials will mark World AIDS Day by re-affirming their commitment to bringing an end to the HIV/AIDS epidemic locally.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will sign the Paris Declaration 3.0, making Springfield the 27th “fast track city” to end HIV/AIDS in the country.

The agreement aligns city priorities to end the epidemic and achieve zero HIV-related stigma. Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. was a plan announced in 2019 that aims to end the epidemic in the U.S. by 2030.

The initiative seeks to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the U.S. by 75% by 2025, and then by at least 90% by 2030, for an estimated 250-thousand total HIV infections averted.

An estimated 38 million people have HIV or AIDS today worldwide; 1.1 million of those being Americans. Since the virus was identified, 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS-related illnesses, 700,000 in the United States alone since 1981.

World AIDS day began in 1988, and happens every year on December 1 as a way to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.