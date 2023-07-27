SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movie in the Park” scheduled at various parks in Springfield this summer has been canceled for Thursday’s event.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s movie ‘Puss in Boots’ at Nathan Bill Park is canceled due to inclement weather. The series will continue Friday, July 28th at Myrtle Street Park showing Puss in Boots starting at 8:15 p.m.

The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Movie Schedule

Thursday, July 27th: Nathan Bill Park – Puss and Boots

Friday, July 28th: Myrtle Street Park – Puss and Boots

Tuesday, August 1st: Calhoun Park – Puss and Boots