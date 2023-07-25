SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movie in the Park” scheduled at various parks in Springfield this summer has been canceled for Tuesday’s event.

Unfortunately, Tuesday’s movie ‘Strange World’ at Calhoun Park is canceled due to inclement weather. The series will continue Wednesday, July 26th at Kenefick Park showing Puss in Boots starting at 8:15 p.m.

The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Movie Schedule

Wednesday, July 26th: Kenefick Park – Puss and Boots

Thursday, July 27th: Nathan Bill Park – Puss and Boots

Friday, July 28th: Myrtle Street Park – Puss and Boots

Tuesday, August 1st: Calhoun Park – Puss and Boots