SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When you see a first responder, its usually during an emergency, but one event is showing a different, more positive perspective of those who are on the front lines serving our community every day.

‘National Night Out,’ its a special time in the summer for neighborhoods to come together in comradery. But most importantly, its an opportunity for people to get to know those serving on the front lines, and the person behind the badge; and its all in an effort to make neighborhoods safer, by fostering relationships with local law enforcement.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to make a good impression with families and children in the area, and just connect with them on a personal level,” said Sergeant Daniel Johnson of Springfield Police Forest Park C3 Unit.

‘National Night Out’ has been an annual tradition across the nation and right here in western Massachusetts, and its observed across communities like the city of Springfield. Commissioner BJ Calvi of Springfield Fire, telling 22News, “Some people its the worst day of their lives when they are usually interacting with public safety officials. So its fun to be out at a great event like this and meeting the community.”

It’s also a time for people to meet their civic leaders as well, being an easy and accessible way for people to engage with their local government. Parents, hoping their children take away a positive experience while getting to know city leadership. Kate Bliven of Springfield, telling 22News, “Definitely knowing that if there is anything happening that they are able to reach out to one of them, knowing that they are friendly and that they are able to help them.”

Other ‘National Night Out’ events Tuesday night included Belchertown, Palmer, and East Longmeadow.