Springfield’s new ordinance leads to a gas ban for illegal dirt bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s City Council is cracking down even more on illegal dirt bikes in the city in an effort to curb the problem of people riding them on the streets.

The Springfield City Council unanimously passed a new city ordinance that bans gas stations from selling fuel to illegal dirt bikes. The ordinance now makes it illegal for gas stations in the city to give gas to illegal dirt bikes at the pump.

You can get gas for a trailered dirt bike that’s going to be used somewhere legally, but you cannot drive up on a dirt bike to the pump for gas. City officials say this is a partnership with gas station owners, not a punishment and they hope it will get them to work with Springfield Police to get illegal dirt bikes off the road.

According to the ordinance gas stations in violation would receive a warning for their first offense and $100 fines for each violation. At the state level, legislation has been filed that would give authority to confiscate and destroy illegal dirt bikes; local leaders say this is crucial for the city of Springfield.

The bill is currently pending before the joint committee on the judiciary, but at this time the Springfield Police Department can still seize the bikes and arrest riders.

As part of a regional effort, Chicopee and Holyoke have also introduced gas bans for illegal dirt bikes.