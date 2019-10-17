Springfield’s North End park getting $1.6 million upgrade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major improvements earmarked for Kenefick Park in the heart of Springfield’s North End community.

Mayor Domenic Sarno announced this afternoon upgrades for Kenefick Park costing $1.6 million. The first phase costing $800,000 will include a softball field and splash pad. Phase two will include a soccer field for the popular park.





A new sign recently installed at Kenefick Park is a gift from Cesar Ruiz, founder, and CEO of Golden Years home Care. He’s filled with boyhood memories of Kenefick park.

“The area of the North End is my home and the park here, and the park as a child I played in and I grew up on Main street in Springfield and I was part of an entourage of ten bicyclists,” Ruiz told 22News.

The $1.6 million Kenefick park improvements will take two years to complete.