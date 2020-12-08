Springfield’s Office of Racial Equity appoints new coordinator

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno alongside Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris on Tuesday appointed Chrismery Gonzalez as the city’s new coordinator of the Office of Racial Equity.

Gonzalez served with Springfield’s Department of Health and Human Service Office of Problem Gambling prior to her appointment. Additionally, she served as a substance abuse prevention collaborative program coordinator and as a field supervisor.

“In our effort to address the disbanding of systemic racism and racial injustices, and to support policies that will influence the reform of current structures that have a negative impact on the health outcomes of historically marginalized and oppressed populations, I am pleased that Chrismery Gonzalez has agreed to head the Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice,” Caulton-Harris said.

“Ms. Gonzalez is no stranger to the community, and public health and racial equity work. Her experience, education, and passion for helping our community will go a long way in achieving the mission and goals of this newly created office. I am looking forward to working with her as we continue to make the systematic changes that are needed to better the quality of life of those underserved and in need, with mutual respect for all,” Mayor Sarno said.

“I am excited to work with community members and organizations in this city to find solutions and develop policies and programs that will lead to a healthier Springfield,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez received her Bachelor of Science and Masters degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.