SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Oktoberfest has returned to Fort Street in downtown Springfield, and it’s a local favorite with a lot of people looking forward to celebrating the second and final night on Saturday.

It’s known as the the area’s largest Oktoberfest celebration in all of Western Massachusetts. This year they celebrate 87 years with many people coming from all over the area to take part in the celebration and enjoy a nice pint of beer with the community. Fort Street will be closed during the two-day event, which features a variety of food, drinks and local bands. Artists performing include the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers and Trailer Trash.

22News spoke with Front of House Operations Director for the Bean Restaurant Group, Nathan Yee about this annual celebration coming back to the city of firsts, “It’s kind of the return to the new normal. Getting things back to the way it used to be. It’s great having everyone out celebrating. A ton of food inside, outside it’s a great community event. It’s almost like a block party bringing everyone out.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno and John Perry, the assistant manager of Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant, tapped the ceremonial keg on Friday night. On the second night there will be a lot of great drinks and music to enjoy.

Starting at 7 o’clock festival goers can enjoy the Dumb Love-Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots and at 8 o’clock there will be a tribute to the Foo Fighters.