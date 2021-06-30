Springfield’s Overland building reopens as loft following restoration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Overland building in downtown Springfield has been restored, and successfully reopened as the Overland Lofts.

The building was built in 1917 for the Willys-Overland Motor Company and has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1983. However, a gas explosion in 2011 left the building abandoned, until now.

The Davenport Companies purchased and converted the space into 60 loft spaces. As of now, the building is 95 percent occupied. People that work nearby the lofts said they think it’s great the structure has been repurposed.