SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bill Posley, renowned stand-up comedian, writer, and U.S. Army veteran, is making a triumphant return to his hometown of Springfield.

The purpose of his return is to spotlight the vibrant local community through an exciting new documentary project and a talent show, fulfilling a long-standing dream.

Posley has an impressive career, having hones his comedic skills at Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), I.O., and Second City. Over 15 years, he has made waves in stand-up comedy, with his last show winning the Off-Broadway Award for Best Solo Show. His writing credits include Emmy-nominated shows like Cobra Kai, Shrinking, and Kenan, and he’s currently working on a spinoff of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Additionally, he appeared on Season 24 of CBS’s Survivor and has graced screens in various roles on Fox’s “911,” Netflix’s “Glow,” and “Macgyver.”

Growing up in Springfield, Posley was always the class clown, much to the degree of his firefighter father. Despite his comedic talent, he never showcased it at his high school talent show due to teenage apprehensions. Now, with confidence gained through success in LA, he’s ready for a second chance and wishes to involve other talented individuals from the western Mass. community.

Posley is orchestrating a talent show and an accompanying documentary, aiming to spotlight the talents and experiences of the western Mass. community. He’s passionate about featuring local individuals and businesses in this multi-faceted project that pays homage to his roots.

The talent show, titled “Bill Does The Talent Show,” is a realization of his high school dream. It’s a moment of homecoming, an opportunity to perform for those who may have underestimated him in his youth. The show is scheduled for Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd, at 8 p.m. at The Armory at MGM Springfield.

Posley has curated a diverse lineup for the talent show, including a singer, sketch actor, and magician, all local performers from Springfield. He eagerly anticipates a memorable performance that bridges his journey from Springfield to the grand stage of entertainment.

In his own words, Posley shared, “I can’t wait to perform a show for the students who bullied me and the girls I had crushes on. I’m also thrilled to call a sandwich a “grinder” again. Come support the 413. It’s going to be a great show!”