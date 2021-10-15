Springfield’s Parade of Big Balloons postponed for a second year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield announced Friday that the Parade of Big Balloons will be postponed this year due to ongoing concerns of COVID-19.

The parade, typically held on Main Street the day after Thanksgiving, has become a tradition in downtown Springfield. However, the Sprit of Springfield said due to being unable to maintain the same “level of excellence” as previous years, they will be postponing this year’s parade. The parade was also postponed last year due to COVID-19.

“We have been unable to recruit high school bands and dance schools because of the pandemic. They provide the musical component for the parade,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “In addition, helium remains scarce and high-priced due to the supply chain. We apologize for the disappointment this may bring to participants, spectators, and fans.”

In a press release sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said, “I concur with their decision to postpone this year’s Parade of the Big Balloons. As stated by Sprit of Springfield, there still are a number of challenges in play when it comes to planning and delivering an event of this nature. I know we will be back and better than ever next year for this vibrant and beloved Springfield event. Thank you Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and team for all your work, and we will see you soon for the kick-off of Bright Nights at Forest Park!”

The Parade of Big Balloons has occurred in downtown Springfield since 1991.