SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A beloved holiday tradition returned for the 11th year Tuesday night in the city of Springfield.

Many came together to witness the Park Edge Neighborhood Watch Association’s annual tree lighting!

The Christmas tree once again illuminating the intersection of Trafton Road and Texel Drive in the Forest Park Neighborhood. In 2021, the terrace was dedicated in memory of Mayor Sarno’s parents, Clara and Alfonso.

22News spoke with the mayor about spreading Christmas cheer in their memory, “The holidays are about ‘la famiglia,’ family-and my cousin Patsy has always kept this tradition going for a number of years. This is a tight knit neighborhood here, with great people and families and tonight we celebration this tradition.”

Neighborhood residents Patsy and Michelle Izzo, along with Anthony Daniele, told us they are happy to have been organizing this family friendly event for the Forest Park neighborhood for years.