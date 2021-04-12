Springfield’s progress on illegal dirt bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have increased patrols on Springfield roads to help cut back on illegal dirt bikes. Last week, police arrested several illegal riders.

Four people were arrested last week during an anti-dirt bike detail in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno said that the city’s work continues to get those dirt bike off the roads. Mayor Sarno announced that state police made more arrests this past weekend, 10 dirt bikes were seized.

Police found one of the riders, identified as David Clark in the woods near St. James Avenue. Clark allegedly hit the officer with his dirt bike, the officer was able to place Clark under arrest after resisting. The dirt bike was reported stolen out of Connecticut.

“The dirt bike detail continues. We are working with our partners in the state police, the air wing. we grabbed 10 more dirt bikes and made more arrests.” Mayor Sarno

Mayor Sarno said efforts will continue for as long as it takes to get every illegal dirt bike off the roads. No official word yet on how many arrests were made over the weekend.