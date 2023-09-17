SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the Springfield Puerto Rican Day parade!

It’s the 33rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and soon people from all over the Northeast will be coming together to celebrate. The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade embraces the culture, heritage, and contributions of the Puerto Rican community in Springfield.

This year’s theme emphasizes cultural preservation, social justice, education, and community empowerment. The Parade will also address significant issues and honor the accomplishments within the Puerto Rican community.

22News reporter Melissa Torres will be the emcee for the event. Mayor Domenic Sarno and city and state officials will be marching in the parade on Sunday, according to the City of Springfield. Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to once again march in our Springfield Puerto Rican Parade as we come together to celebrate Springfield’s vibrant and diverse community. The Puerto Rican community has contributed so much to our Springfield, the Commonwealth, and the Nation, especially in business, education, medical, public safety, public service, and in the United States Armed Forces – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. My administration is proud to support and recognize the great contributions Puerto Ricans have made in the world.”

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Wason Avenue and Main Street, then it goes down Main Street and ends at Boland Way.