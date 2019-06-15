Springfield’s Puerto Rican Parade season begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A kickoff was held Friday night to celebrate the official start of the Puerto Rican Parade season!

After a full year of preparations, the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee held a kick-off reception at Valley Venture Mentors. The 2019 parade theme is Estamos Unidos, which means: We are United.

The spokesperson for the Parade Committee told 22News, this year’s theme is all about bringing the entire community together.

“Not only incorporating the Puerto Rican community, the Latinx community, but also the community of Springfield as a whole,” said Jade Rivera-McFarlin.

Two scholarships were also given to local residents through the National Puerto Rican Parade Scholarship program.

This year’s Puerto Rican Parade will be held on Sunday, September 15.