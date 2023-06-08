SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield Restaurant Week begins on Friday, June 9, and it features specially priced menus at participating restaurants throughout the city.

The Springfield Business Improvement District is kicking off Springfield restaurant week, giving diners the opportunity to get a taste of the city’s most popular eating establishments. AC Produce has been participating in restaurant week for the past few years and the bustling Italian market and deli enjoys the exposure it brings.

“There’s so many different little holes in the wall in Springfield, and having the restaurant week where you can come in and try different things definitely gets exposure to a lot of places around,” expressed Giuseppe Cabua of AC Produce.

Restaurant week runs from June 9 to June 18. Right now there are about 28 restaurants signed up to participate. You can find all the participating restaurants at the Springfield Business Improvement District website.