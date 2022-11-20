SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Restoration City Church is giving away 300 coats to children on Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield’s Restoration City Church, the church will be giving away free brand-new coats for kids under the age of 18 on Sunday. Pre-registration is not required for this event.

Winter coats will be given out at the end of every service. The church service times are at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. in Spanish. The event is sponsored by Springfield Pharmacy, Puerta del Cielo Funeral Home, and Restoration City Church.

The coat giveaway will be at Pioneer Valley Christian Academy on Plumtree Road in Springfield.