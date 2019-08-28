Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House helping families with sick children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House is where families come from all over the world to be close to their hospitalized child.

If not for the Ronald McDonald house, Niki Germanou from Paphos, Cyprus, would not have been able to stay close to her 16-year-old daughter, who has been a patient at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Springfield for the past three months. They’re returning to Cyprus on Tuesday.

Niki was overcome with gratitude for the Ronald McDonald House for helping Germanou and her daughter when they needed it most.

“There are no words to say a thank you to these people, that are in this house,” said Germanou. “They help us with everything, they made this hard journey for us, easiest.”

Currently, the Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for 15 families in the 24-room complex on Chapin Terrace.

All 21 rooms were recently renovated at a cost of more than $1 million provided by local philanthropic agencies.

The Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield, Michelle D’Amore, told 22News that the house needed some repairs over the years.

“Since we opened in 1991, we have had more than twelve thousand five hundred families, so with that many families coming to the house, there was wear and tear that happens,” said D’Amore.

Newly renovated rooms where parents from across the country and around the world can stay free of charge for as long as it is necessary until their children are healthy enough to accompany them for the trip home.

