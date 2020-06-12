Springfield’s Sci-Tech Class of 2020 honored with virtual graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s High School of Science and Technology also known as “Sci-Tech” celebrated its graduation virtually Thursday night.

This will mark the last school to be honored by the Springfield Public Schools system in its Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies. Each senior was honored with a few seconds in the spotlight as a band played music around them.

“I am confident that you will succeed, that you will challenge, and that you will be challenged, and you will continue to persevere,” Principal Kevin Lalime addressed the graduates. “I am confident that you have been given the skills needed to distinguish yourself, and have the self confidence to be yourself.”

Speakers at Thursday night’s ceremony included Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick.