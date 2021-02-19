Springfield’s South End florist, Frank Langone passed away from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The death of Springfield florist Frank Langone has saddened the many who knew and respected the longtime south end businessman.

Frank Langone, the founder and owner of Langone’s Florist in the South End of Springfield, passed away at the age of 79, a victim of COVID-19. Fellow business owners along Main Street mourn the loss of the man who owned Langone’s Florist for more than half a century.

“We’ve been down in the South End since 1968, and as long as I can remember Frank has been a real rock of the community.”

“He was always there when people needed flowers for weddings, funerals or whatever, he was always there for you, very accommodating, his wife, they’re wonderful people.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno held Frank Langone in the highest regard, calling Frank Langone a staple in Springfield’s South End community.

Mayor Sarno stated, “First of all, my sympathy, thoughts, and prayers to Mr. Frank Langone’s wife Irma, family, staff and friends. Mr. Langone was a well-respected and hard-working businessman who always had his heart in our Springfield community, especially for our/his beloved South End neighborhood. He lived, worked and was a staple of our/his South End neighborhood. Old school, loyal, creative and caring, he had a very dedicated customer base who appreciated he and his staff’s beautiful floral works – counted among them is my wife Carla and I too. Now up in heaven, though your mind and vision of creativity was always clear – you now can see the light of all. May God rest your soul and thank you Mr. Langone.”

Friends and family will attend a funeral mass for Frank Langone at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on William Street. In the words of Mayor Sarno, Frank was a very caring man… florist Frank Langone, dead at the age of 79.