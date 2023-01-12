SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of the best high school basketball players from around the country are in Springfield for the 21st annual Spalding Hoophall Classic.

The basketball showcase at Springfield College’s Blake Arena brings in elite boys and girls teams from as far away as California. There will be 17 teams from 17 states in attendance. In all, 39 players on ESPN’s Top 100 from the Class of 2023 (34 boys and 5 girls) will be there.

A total of 31 games is to be played over the next five days, throughout Martin Luther King Day Weekend, inside Springfield College. The first games will be held Thursday afternoon and evening and will have a local focus with several local Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, teams playing.

Tickets are purchasable on their website.