Springfield’s St. Michael’s Academy celebrates 10 years in education

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of recognition for those who helped St. Michael’s Academy in Springfield reach its milestone tenth anniversary.

St. Michael’s Academy on the grounds of Holy Cross Church was created in 2009 when the five remaining catholic schools in Springfield merged into St. Michael’s.

Principal Ann Dougal said she is proud of this milestone.

“It’s a very proud day, you’re absolutely right.”

Dougal told 22News, “It’s a wonderful feeling we’ve been able to accomplish this because the people in the city came together to try to support St. Michael’s Academy.”

Honors went to those who had put in the time and effort and commitment to help the school during its formative stages.

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sears, Jim Tourtelotte and George Cartier along with their wives were in attendance.

“About fourteen of our grandchildren have come through the school, four of them right here and five over at Pope Francis so we’re continuing to support the operation,” Sears said.

St. Michael’s has an enrollment of 460 from pre-school through 8th grade.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski told 22News, he’s admired the school’s growth. “I come over and I visit and I see the students and on a night like this because the students are happy and they’ve got their faith.”

A gala event celebrating the first decade of a thriving parochial school.