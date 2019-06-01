Springfield’s St. Michael’s Cathedral ordains three new priests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski ordained three men to priesthood Saturday.

The ceremony was held at Springfield’s St. Michael’s Cathedral Saturday morning. Members of the Greater Springfield Community gathered at the cathedral to witness Deacon John Duy Le, a Vietnam native, Deacon Paul Norman of North Adams, and Deacon Dennis Skowera of West Springfield be ordained.

Bishop Rozanski spoke very highly of the three men and their commitment. He told 22News, “These are three men who have gone through years of seminary discernment and are willing to give the rest of their lives to serving God.”

Deacon Dennis Skowera also spoke with 22News about his gratitude towards the community for supporting them on their journey.

“It’s overwhelmingly humbling to know that people are praying for me, praying for us and that the community, they’re very supportive,” Skowera said.

Following the ceremony, the new priests received their parish assignments.

