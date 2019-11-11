Springfield’s Temple Beth El hosts tribute for Congregation President

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of Springfield’s Temple Beth El showed their respect and affection Sunday evening, for their most recent Congregation President Dave Ratner.

Dave Ratner, best known in western Massachusetts as the owner of Dave’s Soda and Pet City, was treated to an affectionate tribute, called “Dave-A-Palooza”.

Dave recently completed his three-year term as president of western Massachusetts’ largest conservative Jewish congregation.

He believes high profile people like himself, should always give back to their religious faith.

“That was the whole feeling when I did it,” Dave told 22News. “I’ve been incredibly blessed, so it was my small way of saying, thank you to the big guy for all my blessings.”

Sunday’s event co-chair, Rhonda Goldberg, told 22News that Dave has been a great member of the congregation.

“It’s wonderful to have Dave here,” she expressed. “Dave has been a great member of the congregation, he gives so much to our temple here.”

Dave Ratner is a third-generation member of his family, to lead the Temple Beth El congregation.