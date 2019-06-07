Springfield’s Tower Square welcomes Wellfleet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wellfleet, the accident and health insurance company has literally gotten in on the ground floor at Tower Square in downtown Springfield.

Tower Square management on Friday, welcomed Wellfleet. The company will occupy a space on the first floor that was once the home of the iconic restaurant Spaghetti Freddy.

Vit Mitta, Tower Square managing partner told 22News, this prime downtown location sells itself to companies wanting to relocate downtown.

“Anybody who comes to me and says why tower square, I answer back because is there a better location than tower square,” said Mitta.

In the meantime, Tower Square renovations continue for the August relocation of the Springfield YMCA’s Childcare and Wellness centers to their new home in downtown Springfield.