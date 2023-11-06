SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and in a heartwarming tradition, Union Station is preparing to light up the city with its third annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, November 17th.

In partnership with the Springfield Public Schools, the Springfield Redevelopment Authority is set to host this special event, designed to bring holiday cheer to Springfield residents and visitors alike. Congressman Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be present to welcome passengers and patrons to Springfield for the holiday season. They will join forces to illuminate the tree and set the Amherst Railway Society model train chugging its way around the base, delighting both young and old.

Courtesy of Appleton Corporation

The Springfield Central High School Chorus, under the direction of Choral Director Kyle Ransom, will grace the historic concourse with its enchanting melodies, adding a touch of musical magic to the event.

This year’s tree, standing tall at 15 feet, will be adorned with a collection of hand-decorated ornaments. What makes these ornaments truly special is that they represent iconic landmarks and institutions cherished by Springfield residents and natives. Several prominent organizations, including The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Western New England University, the Springfield Parks Department, Downtown YMCA, and the Zoo in Forest Park, will be on hand to place their unique ornaments on the tree.

Families, friends, and fellow residents are invited to join in this celebration of unity and holiday spirit at Union Station on November 17th, at 10 a.m., as they welcome everyone home for the holidays.