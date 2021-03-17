Springfield’s vaccination task force holds first meeting to discuss safety of COVID vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s new Vax Force held its first public meeting Tuesday night aimed at spreading the message: the vaccine is safe.

22News attended the virtual meeting, which broke down everything about the vaccine from what’s in it to where to get it.

The new Vax Force has officially set out on its mission to inform and eventually vaccinate the residents of Springfield. Participants in this virtual town hall heard from the 17 members who make up the Vax Force, all of them offering expertise in the areas of health care, research, education, faith, diversity and equity.

The first order of business was explaining that the vaccine is safe.

“These things we know from the nearly 100,000 people who got the vaccines in all the clinical trials over the last three months in 2020,” said Jeffrey Scavron, MD, a member of the Vax Force.

In addition to the make-up of the vaccine, common myths were debunked and an update was also provided regarding rollout of the vaccine here locally.

Plus, participants were told exactly what to expect at vaccination sites, so, they are prepared once they become eligible.

“The Boland site was run just perfectly where people don’t have to wait, they are observed they check in wait to be called they get vaccinated which only takes a few seconds and then observed for 15 minutes,” said Melissa Mattisoon, PharmD, another member of the Force.

The Vax force plans to meet on a frequent basis.

It will also begin collaborating with local community centers and places of worship, with outreach, in an effort to vaccinate all residents.