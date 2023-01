SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Association will host the New Year (Tet) Festival Celebration on Sunday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the Tet Festival on Sunday at Saint Paul Church Hall.

The celebration will celebrate how this year is the year of the Rabbit and will showcase the cultural traditions of the Springfield Vietnamese community. The celebration will be at Saint Paul Church Hall on Dwight Street at 4:00 p.m.