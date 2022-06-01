SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ward 5 residents will choose their new Springfield city councilor in a special election.

Former councilor at large, Jesse Lederman became the new council President Tuesday after Marcus Williams announced he is stepping down from the position to pursue other career opportunities. Now, a seat on the council needs to be filled. Ward 5 residents will be choosing a new councilor sometime this summer, although a date hasn’t been set.

Williams had been council president for the last 18 months.